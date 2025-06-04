Analysts Set Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Target Price at $28.43

Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.43.

A number of brokerages have commented on COHU. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Cohu from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cohu in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Cohu from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Cohu from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Cohu by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,148,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,678,000 after acquiring an additional 154,550 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Cohu by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 926,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,733,000 after acquiring an additional 19,236 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cohu by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,086,000 after acquiring an additional 53,096 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Cohu by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 226,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Cohu by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 69,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 28,832 shares during the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHU opened at $18.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $839.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 1.22. Cohu has a 12 month low of $12.57 and a 12 month high of $36.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.94 and its 200 day moving average is $20.59. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $96.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.61 million. Cohu had a negative net margin of 17.38% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cohu will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

