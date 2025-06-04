Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Ecolab by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 101,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Ecolab by 206.7% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 767,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,749,000 after acquiring an additional 516,970 shares during the period. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 73,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in Ecolab by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 643,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $265.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.03. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $220.96 and a 52-week high of $273.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. Ecolab had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 22.50%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 35.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of Ecolab to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Ecolab from $307.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ecolab from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Ecolab from $257.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.13.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ecolab

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $251.75 per share, with a total value of $125,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,900,313.75. This trade represents a 2.64% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.