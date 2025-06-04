iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Purchased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 454.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,597 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,852.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,452,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,094 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3,416.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,044,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,735 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,729,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $823,630,000 after purchasing an additional 739,540 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $76,533,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 946,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,888,000 after purchasing an additional 518,387 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TIP opened at $108.55 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.85 and a fifty-two week high of $111.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.54. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.28.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

