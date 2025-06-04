Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) Shares Bought by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $400,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 44,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of PTLC opened at $48.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.79 and its 200-day moving average is $52.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.60. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.51 and a 12-month high of $55.90.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

