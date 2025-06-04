Sustainable Capital Ltd Sells 20,400 Shares of Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO) Stock

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2025

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEOGet Free Report) insider Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 20,400 shares of Geodrill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.45, for a total value of C$70,439.16.

Sustainable Capital Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, June 2nd, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 5,800 shares of Geodrill stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.50, for a total value of C$20,300.00.
  • On Thursday, May 29th, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 2,100 shares of Geodrill stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.62, for a total value of C$7,602.00.
  • On Wednesday, May 28th, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 4,000 shares of Geodrill stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.60, for a total value of C$14,400.00.
  • On Tuesday, May 27th, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 14,100 shares of Geodrill stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.61, for a total value of C$50,950.35.
  • On Monday, May 26th, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 89,300 shares of Geodrill stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.70, for a total value of C$330,427.86.
  • On Thursday, May 22nd, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 421,200 shares of Geodrill stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.55, for a total value of C$1,495,260.00.
  • On Wednesday, May 21st, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 23,500 shares of Geodrill stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.66, for a total value of C$86,010.00.
  • On Tuesday, May 20th, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 106,700 shares of Geodrill stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.73, for a total value of C$397,991.00.
  • On Monday, May 12th, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 117,600 shares of Geodrill stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.32, for a total value of C$390,432.00.
  • On Wednesday, March 19th, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 6,300 shares of Geodrill stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.00, for a total transaction of C$18,900.00.

Geodrill Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of TSE:GEO opened at C$3.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$114.85 million, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.05. Geodrill Limited has a 52-week low of C$1.97 and a 52-week high of C$3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Geodrill (TSE:GEOGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.05). Geodrill had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 5.95%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Geodrill Limited will post 0.3108935 earnings per share for the current year.

About Geodrill

(Get Free Report)

Geodrill Ltd is an exploration drilling company. It mainly operates a fleet of multi-purpose, core, air-core, and grade control drill rigs. The company provides reverse circulation, diamond core, air-core, grade control, geo-tech, and water bore drilling services to major, intermediate, and junior mining companies.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Geodrill (TSE:GEO)

Receive News & Ratings for Geodrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geodrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.