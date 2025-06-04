Metlife Investment Management, Acquires 1,000,000 Shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) Stock

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Metlife Investment Management, purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 748,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,700,000. The trade was a -396.83% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of DPG stock opened at $12.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.02 and a 200 day moving average of $11.92. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.48 and a twelve month high of $12.55.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th.

Institutional Trading of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,281,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,983,000 after purchasing an additional 347,248 shares in the last quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 585,101 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,156,000 after purchasing an additional 311,979 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $5,638,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 464,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after acquiring an additional 231,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 345,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

