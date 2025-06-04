NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Head-To-Head Review

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.3% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of NETSTREIT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 40.6% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

NETSTREIT has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NETSTREIT -2.96% -0.35% -0.22% Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust -29.69% N/A -4.57%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NETSTREIT and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares NETSTREIT and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NETSTREIT $157.68 million 8.38 $6.84 million ($0.15) -107.77 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust $103.06 million 0.02 -$4.69 million ($37,578.20) 0.00

NETSTREIT has higher revenue and earnings than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust. NETSTREIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for NETSTREIT and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NETSTREIT 0 1 6 2 3.11 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 0.00

NETSTREIT presently has a consensus price target of $18.16, indicating a potential upside of 12.32%. Given NETSTREIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe NETSTREIT is more favorable than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust.

Dividends

NETSTREIT pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 39.1%. NETSTREIT pays out -560.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 0.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. NETSTREIT has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

NETSTREIT beats Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets. Led by a management team of seasoned commercial real estate executives, NETSTREIT’s strategy is to create the highest quality net lease retail portfolio in the country with the goal of generating consistent cash flows and dividends for its investors.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

