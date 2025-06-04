Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.69.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RBRK shares. Mizuho downgraded Rubrik from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Rubrik from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Rubrik from $87.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th.

Get Rubrik alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RBRK

Rubrik Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE RBRK opened at $98.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.29. Rubrik has a 52-week low of $28.34 and a 52-week high of $99.98.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Rubrik will post -7.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Rubrik news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 3,000 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $210,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,714.59. The trade was a 95.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $332,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 551,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,330,941.90. This trade represents a 0.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 531,639 shares of company stock worth $37,458,011. Insiders own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rubrik

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Rubrik in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rubrik during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Rubrik by 8,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rubrik during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Rubrik by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 49.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rubrik Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rubrik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubrik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.