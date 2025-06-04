Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Receives $122.71 Average PT from Analysts

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $122.71.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Monday, April 28th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Encompass Health

In other news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 118,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total transaction of $14,387,207.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 527,070 shares in the company, valued at $64,054,817.10. This trade represents a 18.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 4,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total transaction of $498,974.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,394,422.38. This represents a 26.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 132,663 shares of company stock valued at $16,034,082 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHC. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Encompass Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in Encompass Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Encompass Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 749.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Trading Up 0.7%

EHC stock opened at $121.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Encompass Health has a 52-week low of $82.74 and a 52-week high of $122.09. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.89.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.18. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Encompass Health will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.05%.

About Encompass Health

(Get Free Report

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Featured Articles

