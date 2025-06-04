Brokerages Set Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) PT at $83.80

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PB shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Prosperity Bancshares

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prosperity Bancshares

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director Ned S. Holmes sold 500 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total value of $35,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,315 shares in the company, valued at $7,391,760.90. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold 7,200 shares of company stock worth $500,949 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $68,986,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,232,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,739,000 after buying an additional 412,283 shares during the last quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $29,211,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $25,491,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 866,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,008,000 after buying an additional 311,698 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares Price Performance

NYSE:PB opened at $69.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.68. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $57.16 and a 1 year high of $86.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.35.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $306.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.17 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 26.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 44.19%.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.