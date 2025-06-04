Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Receives $26.18 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.18.

Several equities analysts have commented on VSCO shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

In related news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc purchased 212,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.15 per share, with a total value of $3,431,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,310,631 shares in the company, valued at $166,516,690.65. This trade represents a 2.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders purchased a total of 1,503,973 shares of company stock valued at $26,617,312 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,966,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,599,000 after purchasing an additional 38,695 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,988,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,090 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,056,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,168,000 after purchasing an additional 137,074 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,035,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,309,000 after buying an additional 156,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 481.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,956,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,049,000 after buying an additional 1,620,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSCO stock opened at $20.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.37 and a 200 day moving average of $29.07. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52 week low of $13.76 and a 52 week high of $48.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 44.74% and a net margin of 2.47%. As a group, research analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

