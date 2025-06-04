Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirty-eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty-five have issued a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.63.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on LYFT. Bank of America downgraded Lyft from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lyft from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lyft
Insider Transactions at Lyft
Institutional Trading of Lyft
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 398,880 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after buying an additional 49,138 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter worth about $1,681,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 282.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,623,227 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $111,240,000 after purchasing an additional 6,365,727 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 1,957.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 288,827 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 274,789 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 354.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 266,185 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 207,672 shares during the period. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Lyft Stock Up 0.5%
Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $15.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.28 and a 200-day moving average of $13.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 255.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. Lyft has a 52-week low of $8.93 and a 52-week high of $19.07.
Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Lyft had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 0.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lyft will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Lyft declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 11th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the ride-sharing company to reacquire up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
Lyft Company Profile
Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Lyft
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Among the Market’s Most Shorted: 2 Firms With +40% Short Interest
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Ollie’s Q1 Earnings: The Good, the Bad, and What’s Next
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Rocket Lab Expands Into Payloads: Should You Be Paying Attention?
Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.