Brokerages Set AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) PT at $42.40

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.40.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ASTS shares. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Monday, May 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $47.90 to $45.40 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTS opened at $25.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. AST SpaceMobile has a one year low of $7.92 and a one year high of $39.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.52. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 2.05.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 million. Research analysts predict that AST SpaceMobile will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AST SpaceMobile news, CTO Huiwen Yao sold 55,000 shares of AST SpaceMobile stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $1,475,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of AST SpaceMobile stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $614,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,617,258.44. The trade was a 27.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASTS. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 15.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

