Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.86.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NBR. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Nabors Industries from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Nabors Industries from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Nabors Industries from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Nabors Industries from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 60.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 112,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after acquiring an additional 42,483 shares in the last quarter. Bryce Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter worth $664,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 152.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 16,761 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 285,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,340,000 after buying an additional 30,537 shares during the period. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NBR stock opened at $29.75 on Friday. Nabors Industries has a 1-year low of $23.27 and a 1-year high of $105.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.03. The stock has a market cap of $467.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.52.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($7.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.64) by ($4.86). The company had revenue of $742.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.49 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 32.96% and a negative net margin of 5.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($4.54) EPS. Analysts expect that Nabors Industries will post -6.22 EPS for the current year.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

