Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML) Receives $49.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.33.

TRML has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on Tourmaline Bio from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research report on Monday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Lifesci Capital initiated coverage on Tourmaline Bio in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Octagon Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tourmaline Bio during the first quarter worth about $13,765,000. QVT Financial LP lifted its stake in Tourmaline Bio by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. QVT Financial LP now owns 1,473,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,410,000 after buying an additional 762,094 shares in the last quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Tourmaline Bio by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 455,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,927,000 after purchasing an additional 31,617 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tourmaline Bio during the 1st quarter worth $318,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tourmaline Bio during the 1st quarter worth $380,000. 91.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRML opened at $18.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.36 and a 200 day moving average of $17.43. Tourmaline Bio has a 52-week low of $11.56 and a 52-week high of $29.79. The stock has a market cap of $473.63 million, a P/E ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 2.11.

Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.02. Equities analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Bio will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tourmaline Bio, Inc operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune and inflammatory diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

