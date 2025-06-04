FY2026 EPS Estimates for Salesforce Increased by DA Davidson

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2026 earnings estimates for Salesforce in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 29th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria now expects that the CRM provider will post earnings of $8.52 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.24. DA Davidson currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Salesforce’s current full-year earnings is $7.46 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Salesforce’s FY2027 earnings at $9.25 EPS.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.03. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price (down from $380.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $346.34.

Shares of CRM opened at $264.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $266.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.58. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $227.77 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.51, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.98%.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 3,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total transaction of $931,430.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,614,048.68. This represents a 2.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Miguel Milano sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.44, for a total transaction of $197,005.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,323 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,219.12. The trade was a 7.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,332 shares of company stock valued at $11,024,802 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,913,628 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $23,592,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,942 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,955,353 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,656,078,000 after acquiring an additional 175,035 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,453,872 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,163,703,000 after acquiring an additional 177,321 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,224,927 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,752,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,667 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $3,599,867,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

