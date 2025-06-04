Critical Comparison: Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) & NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV)

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) and NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.0% of Amprius Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.1% of NeoVolta shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.9% of Amprius Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of NeoVolta shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Amprius Technologies and NeoVolta, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amprius Technologies 0 0 6 1 3.14 NeoVolta 0 0 1 0 3.00

Profitability

Amprius Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 255.14%. NeoVolta has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 127.27%. Given Amprius Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Amprius Technologies is more favorable than NeoVolta.

This table compares Amprius Technologies and NeoVolta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amprius Technologies -245.92% -71.39% -40.04% NeoVolta -128.91% -76.86% -72.38%

Volatility & Risk

Amprius Technologies has a beta of 2.23, indicating that its share price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeoVolta has a beta of -0.97, indicating that its share price is 197% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Amprius Technologies and NeoVolta”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amprius Technologies $32.52 million 9.70 -$36.78 million ($0.41) -6.52 NeoVolta $4.26 million 26.47 -$2.30 million ($0.12) -27.50

NeoVolta has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Amprius Technologies. NeoVolta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amprius Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Amprius Technologies beats NeoVolta on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies, Inc. produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About NeoVolta

NeoVolta Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells energy storage systems in the United States. It provides NV14, NV14-K, and NV 24 energy storage systems, which stores and uses energy through batteries and an inverter at residential or commercial sites. The company markets and sells its products directly to certified solar installers and solar equipment distributors. NeoVolta Inc. was formed in 2018 and is headquartered in Poway, California.

