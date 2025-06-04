enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.29.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of enGene from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group cut shares of enGene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of enGene in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of enGene in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of enGene in a report on Tuesday, April 29th.

enGene Stock Up 5.5%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On enGene

Shares of ENGN opened at $4.20 on Friday. enGene has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.94 and its 200-day moving average is $5.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.11 million, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a current ratio of 16.87, a quick ratio of 16.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of enGene during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in enGene in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of enGene during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of enGene by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of enGene during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

enGene Company Profile

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.

