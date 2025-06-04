MoneyHero (NASDAQ:MNY) & SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) Head-To-Head Survey

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MoneyHero and SPAR Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MoneyHero $600,000.00 51.69 -$172.60 million ($1.00) -0.74 SPAR Group $196.81 million 0.12 $3.90 million $0.51 1.98

SPAR Group has higher revenue and earnings than MoneyHero. MoneyHero is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SPAR Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MoneyHero -126.29% -170.98% -110.10% SPAR Group 5.35% 13.20% 5.58%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.9% of MoneyHero shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.6% of SPAR Group shares are held by institutional investors. 19.2% of MoneyHero shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 59.7% of SPAR Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

MoneyHero has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SPAR Group has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SPAR Group beats MoneyHero on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MoneyHero

MoneyHero Limited operates as a personal finance company. It engages in operation of online financial comparison platforms and related services. The company offers its products under Money Hero, SingSaver, Money101, MoneyMax, CompareHero, Seedly, and Creatory brands. MoneyHero Limited operates in Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Thailand. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About SPAR Group

SPAR Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and brand marketing services in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers merchandising and marketing services, such as resets and cut-ins; price and inventory audits; stock replenishment and rotation services; out of stock management; promotional event setup; and display management, as well as category management and set up services comprising category and product resets; planogram maintenance; display and shelf services; and point of purchase installation and management. It also provides remodel and retail transformation consisting of store remodels, store department resets, fixture and banner installations, pop-up store services, and store closings; and assembly and installation services, including assembly of merchandise in stores, in-store services, office setup/down-sizing services, and national in-home furniture assembly services. In addition, the company offers business analytics and insights services, such as product dashboards, stock out reporting, visit reporting, real-time service insights, and share of shelf analytics; and fulfillment and distribution services comprising distribution center staffing, point of purchase fulfillment services, kiosk prep, returns processing, picking and packing services, and inventory services. The company serves mass merchandisers; HBAs; pharmacies; and grocery, discount, dollar, convenience, cash and carry, home improvement, consumer electronics, automotive aftermarket, office supply, personal technology, beverage, household products, consumables, financial products, and independent stores. SPAR Group, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

