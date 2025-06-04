Defi Technologies (NASDAQ:DEFT) versus Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGXX) Head to Head Review

Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGXX – Get Free Report) and Defi Technologies (NASDAQ:DEFT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap financial services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Digihost Technology and Defi Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digihost Technology N/A N/A N/A Defi Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.9% of Digihost Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digihost Technology $33.32 million 1.66 -$18.88 million ($0.52) -2.92 Defi Technologies $153.58 million 7.37 $94.62 million $0.29 11.97

This table compares Digihost Technology and Defi Technologies”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Defi Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Digihost Technology. Digihost Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Defi Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Digihost Technology and Defi Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digihost Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00 Defi Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

Digihost Technology presently has a consensus price target of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 64.47%. Defi Technologies has a consensus price target of $6.25, suggesting a potential upside of 80.12%. Given Defi Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Defi Technologies is more favorable than Digihost Technology.

Summary

Defi Technologies beats Digihost Technology on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Digihost Technology

Digihost Technology Inc. operates as a blockchain technology company that focuses on digital currency mining in the United States. It mines for cryptocurrency. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Defi Technologies

DeFi Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of investment services. It plans to acquire equity, debt, or other securities of publicly traded or private companies or other entities. The firm offers DeFi ETNs, DeFi Governance, DeFi Venture and DeFi Treasury. The company was founded by Olivier Francois Roussy Newton and Wouter Witvoet on April 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

