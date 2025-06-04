Alumis Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMS) Receives $24.86 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Alumis Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.86.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Alumis from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Alumis in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Alumis in a report on Thursday, March 20th.

Shares of Alumis stock opened at $3.45 on Friday. Alumis has a 52-week low of $3.18 and a 52-week high of $13.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.38.

Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.35). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alumis will post -8.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Alumis news, major shareholder Foresite Labs, Llc purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.34 per share, with a total value of $86,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,247,670 shares in the company, valued at $18,434,887.80. This represents a 0.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Colowick purchased 16,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $112,244.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,244.88. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 397,044 shares of company stock worth $1,891,895 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALMS. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Alumis by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alumis by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Alumis by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Alumis by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 111,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Alumis by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter.

Our mission is to significantly improve the lives of patients by replacing broad immunosuppression with targeted therapies. Our name, Alumis, captures our mission to enlighten immunology, and is inspired by the words “allumer”-French for illuminate-and “immunis”-Latin for the immune system. We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with an initial focus on developing our two Tyrosine Kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitors: ESK-001, a second-generation inhibitor that we are developing to maximize target inhibition and optimize tolerability, and A-005, a central nervous system (CNS) penetrant molecule.

