Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Receives $16.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.80.
A number of brokerages have commented on OTLY. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Thursday, May 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho set a $24.00 target price on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Monday, April 28th.
Institutional Trading of Oatly Group
Oatly Group Stock Up 4.3%
Shares of OTLY stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. Oatly Group has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $23.40. The stock has a market cap of $314.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.12.
Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $197.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.97 million. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 70.33%. On average, research analysts expect that Oatly Group will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Oatly Group Company Profile
Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.
