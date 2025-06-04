Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Receives $16.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.80.

A number of brokerages have commented on OTLY. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Thursday, May 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho set a $24.00 target price on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Oatly Group by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 56,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 21,387 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 27,428 shares during the period. Performa Ltd US LLC lifted its stake in Oatly Group by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Oatly Group by 463.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 77,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Oatly Group by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 7,915,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169,805 shares in the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OTLY stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. Oatly Group has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $23.40. The stock has a market cap of $314.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.12.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $197.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.97 million. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 70.33%. On average, research analysts expect that Oatly Group will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

