Critical Contrast: Perfect Moment (NASDAQ:PMNT) and Simon Worldwide (OTCMKTS:SWWI)

Perfect Moment (NASDAQ:PMNT – Get Free Report) and Simon Worldwide (OTCMKTS:SWWI – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Perfect Moment has a beta of -3.06, meaning that its stock price is 406% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Simon Worldwide has a beta of -1.66, meaning that its stock price is 266% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Perfect Moment and Simon Worldwide”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perfect Moment $21.31 million 0.56 -$8.72 million ($1.30) -0.55 Simon Worldwide N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Simon Worldwide has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Perfect Moment.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Perfect Moment and Simon Worldwide, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perfect Moment 0 0 1 0 3.00 Simon Worldwide 0 0 0 0 0.00

Perfect Moment currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 739.16%. Given Perfect Moment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Perfect Moment is more favorable than Simon Worldwide.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.0% of Perfect Moment shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of Simon Worldwide shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Perfect Moment and Simon Worldwide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perfect Moment -67.38% -513.83% -119.38% Simon Worldwide N/A N/A N/A

About Perfect Moment

Perfect Moment Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fashion brand that offers ski, surf, and activewear collections under the brand name of Perfect Moment. It offers skiwear, outerwear, swimwear and activewear for women, men, and children. The company sells its collections directly to customers through e-commerce and to wholesale accounts, as well as through other sales partnerships. Perfect Moment Ltd. was founded in 1984 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Simon Worldwide

Simon Worldwide, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was operated as a promotional marketing company. The company was founded in 1976 and is based in Irvine, California.

