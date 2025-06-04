Short Interest in Webjet Limited (OTCMKTS:WEBJF) Drops By 20.4%

Webjet Limited (OTCMKTS:WEBJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the April 30th total of 37,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Webjet Price Performance

OTCMKTS:WEBJF opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.93. Webjet has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $0.93.

Get Webjet alerts:

Webjet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Webjet Limited provides online travel booking services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Business to Consumer Travel and Business to Business Travel segments. The company enables its customers to compare, combine, and book domestic and international travel flight deals, hotel accommodation packages, travel insurances, rental cars, and motorhomes.

Receive News & Ratings for Webjet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webjet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.