Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the April 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Zhongsheng Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZSHGY opened at $15.36 on Wednesday. Zhongsheng Group has a 1 year low of $10.99 and a 1 year high of $22.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.25 and its 200 day moving average is $17.32.

Zhongsheng Group Company Profile

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale and service of motor vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company operates 4S dealerships for various automobile brands consisting of luxury automobile brands, including Mercedes-Benz, Lexus, BMW, Audi, Jaguar Land Rover, Porsche, and Volvo; and mid-to-high end automobile brands, such as Toyota, Honda, and Nissan.

