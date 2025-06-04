Ategrity Specialty Holdings (ASIC) Announces June 12th IPO

Ategrity Specialty Holdings (ASIC) is planning to raise $100 million in an IPO on Thursday, June 12th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 6,700,000 shares at $14.00-$16.00 per share.

In the last twelve months, Ategrity Specialty Holdings generated $343.8 million in revenue and $54 million in net income. The company has a market cap of $706 million.

J.P. Morgan, Barclays, Citigroup, TD Securities and Wells Fargo Securities acted as the underwriters for the IPO.

Ategrity Specialty Holdings provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We provide excess and surplus insurance to small and medium-sized U.S. businesses. (Incorporated in Delaware) We had a network of 460 distribution partners as of Dec. 31, 2024. Our distribution partners provide property and casualty insurance, focusing on the real estate, hospitality, construction and retail sectors. Note: Net income and revenue are for the year that ended Dec. 31, 2024. (Note: Ategrity Speical Holdings disclosed the terms for its IPO – 6.67 million shares at a price range of $14.00 to $16.00 to raise $100.0 million – in an S-1/A filing dated June 3, 2025. Background: Ategrity Specialty Holdings filed its S-1 on March 24, 2025, without disclosing its IPO’s terms. Estimated initial proceeds weree $100.0 million.) “.

Ategrity Specialty Holdings was founded in 2018 and has 169 employees. The company is located at 9 West 57th Street, 33rd Floor, New York, NY 10019 Telephone: (212) 509-1600 and can be reached via phone at (212) 509-1600 or on the web at https://ategrity.com/.

