FY2025 EPS Estimate for Bank of Montreal Boosted by Analyst

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) – Stock analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of Montreal in a report issued on Wednesday, May 28th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $8.18 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.03. The consensus estimate for Bank of Montreal’s current full-year earnings is $7.71 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The bank reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.84. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from $161.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Cibc World Mkts lowered Bank of Montreal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Wall Street Zen raised Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.50.

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

NYSE BMO opened at $107.81 on Monday. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $76.98 and a twelve month high of $108.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.05.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be paid a $1.1801 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Montreal

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,014,633,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 213.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,259,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $406,825,000 after buying an additional 2,899,061 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,838,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $664,742,000 after buying an additional 2,044,862 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,215,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,184,636,000 after buying an additional 1,630,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 66.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,676,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,154,000 after buying an additional 1,469,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

Further Reading

