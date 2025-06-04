Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for UiPath Q2 Earnings

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of UiPath in a report issued on Friday, May 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria expects that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for UiPath’s current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on UiPath from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Friday. Mizuho lowered their price target on UiPath from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on UiPath from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

UiPath Stock Up 4.4%

NYSE:PATH opened at $13.04 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.69. UiPath has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $15.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.50 and a beta of 1.01.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 4.14% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $356.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,500 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $127,375.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 314,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,208,739.29. This trade represents a 3.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 98,795 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $1,186,527.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 987,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,857,737.22. This represents a 9.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UiPath

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $298,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,120,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of UiPath by 483.1% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 225,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 187,161 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of UiPath by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,437,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,984,000 after purchasing an additional 66,100 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UiPath by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 353,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 76,647 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

