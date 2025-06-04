Q2 Earnings Forecast for Ulta Beauty Issued By DA Davidson

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for Ulta Beauty in a research note issued on Friday, May 30th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker expects that the specialty retailer will earn $4.69 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $485.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ulta Beauty’s current full-year earnings is $23.96 per share.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $6.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 10.58%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.47 earnings per share.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $467.00 to $404.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price (up previously from $450.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $364.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Argus cut Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $460.91.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $473.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $388.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $389.42. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $309.01 and a 1 year high of $491.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total transaction of $332,982.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,817,429.12. This represents a 10.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 199.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 12,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

