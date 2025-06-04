FY2027 EPS Estimates for i-80 Gold Lowered by Analyst

i-80 Gold Corp. (TSE:IAU – Free Report) – National Bank Financial lowered their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of i-80 Gold in a report issued on Thursday, May 29th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for i-80 Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share.

Get i-80 Gold alerts:

Separately, Cormark raised shares of i-80 Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, i-80 Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$2.55.

i-80 Gold Price Performance

i-80 Gold stock opened at C$0.76 on Monday. i-80 Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.47 and a 12-month high of C$1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$203.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.07, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

i-80 Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

i-80 Gold Corp. is a Nevada-focused, mining company with a goal of achieving mid-tier gold producer status through the development of four new open pit and underground mining operations that will ultimately process ore at the Company’s central Lone Tree complex that includes an Autoclave. The Company’s primary goal is to build a self-sustaining, mid-tier, mining company with a peer-best growth platform by employing a methodical, capital disciplined and staged approach to minimize risk while also assessing and monitoring for accretive growth opportunities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for i-80 Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i-80 Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.