Stifel Canada Forecasts CVE:SLI FY2028 Earnings

Standard Lithium Ltd. (CVE:SLI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Canada issued their FY2028 earnings estimates for shares of Standard Lithium in a report issued on Thursday, May 29th. Stifel Canada analyst C. Mcgill expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the year. The consensus estimate for Standard Lithium’s current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Standard Lithium’s FY2029 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

CVE:SLI opened at C$2.24 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$412.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.93. Standard Lithium has a 52 week low of C$1.50 and a 52 week high of C$3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 25.41 and a current ratio of 4.37.

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with area of approximately 150,000 acres located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd.

