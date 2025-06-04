B. Riley Issues Pessimistic Outlook for Celsius Earnings

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Celsius in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 28th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now expects that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.26. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Celsius’ current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Celsius’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Celsius had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 51.89%. The business had revenue of $329.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, March 31st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on shares of Celsius from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Celsius from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Celsius Price Performance

Celsius stock opened at $39.18 on Monday. Celsius has a one year low of $21.10 and a one year high of $75.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.48 and its 200 day moving average is $30.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 89.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Celsius news, Director Joyce Russell sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total value of $113,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,106 shares in the company, valued at $543,947.82. This represents a 17.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul H. Storey sold 10,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $262,544.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,303.69. This trade represents a 18.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Celsius by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 26,801 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Celsius by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Celsius by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 30,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 9,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in Celsius by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

