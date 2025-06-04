FY2025 EPS Estimates for Kraken Robotics Lowered by Analyst

Kraken Robotics Inc. (CVE:PNG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kraken Robotics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 29th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Shao now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. National Bank Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kraken Robotics’ current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Kraken Robotics’ FY2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Kraken Robotics from C$3.60 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. National Bankshares set a C$3.00 price objective on Kraken Robotics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th.

Kraken Robotics stock opened at C$2.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.47. Kraken Robotics has a 12-month low of C$0.92 and a 12-month high of C$3.01. The stock has a market cap of C$657.94 million, a P/E ratio of 64.03 and a beta of 1.15.

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of sonar and optical sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic equipment for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications in Canada, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally.

