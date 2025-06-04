Q4 Earnings Estimate for Dillard’s Issued By Zacks Research

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Dillard’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $9.32 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $9.31. The consensus estimate for Dillard’s’ current full-year earnings is $33.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Dillard’s’ Q1 2028 earnings at $8.63 EPS.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $10.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.10 by $1.29. Dillard’s had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $11.10 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Dillard’s in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th.

Dillard’s stock opened at $397.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.38. Dillard’s has a 52-week low of $282.24 and a 52-week high of $510.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $357.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $409.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is 2.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DDS. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 211,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,339,000 after buying an additional 20,155 shares during the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 26,618.5% in the 1st quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 186,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,694,000 after buying an additional 185,531 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 152,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,951,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dillard’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,873,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Dillard’s by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,307,000 after acquiring an additional 26,132 shares during the period. 67.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

