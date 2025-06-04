Zacks Research Has Pessimistic Outlook of PTEN Q3 Earnings

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 29th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Patterson-UTI Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.10) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s FY2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.04. Patterson-UTI Energy had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.58.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN opened at $5.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.51. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.33.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -12.31%.

Insider Transactions at Patterson-UTI Energy

In other news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.88 per share, for a total transaction of $197,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,482,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,562,824.96. This trade represents a 1.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Carl Stewart sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $32,890.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 999,754 shares in the company, valued at $5,978,528.92. This represents a 0.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 421.0% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 10,214,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,375,000 after buying an additional 8,254,137 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,954,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $140,046,000 after buying an additional 7,989,877 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,817,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $22,563,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 21.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,717,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,317,000 after buying an additional 2,080,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

