Small Cap Consu Has Optimistic Outlook of BBW Q2 Earnings

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Small Cap Consu upped their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Build-A-Bear Workshop in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 29th. Small Cap Consu analyst E. Beder now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Build-A-Bear Workshop’s current full-year earnings is $3.71 per share. Small Cap Consu also issued estimates for Build-A-Bear Workshop’s Q4 2026 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.76 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The specialty retailer reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.31. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 38.35%. The company had revenue of $128.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BBW. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Build-A-Bear Workshop from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th.

Shares of NYSE:BBW opened at $48.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.34 million, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.54. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $55.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Build-A-Bear Workshop

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBW. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 1st quarter worth about $775,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 119,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 45,498 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. 79.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Build-A-Bear Workshop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Build-A-Bear Workshop’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

