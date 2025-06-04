BURL Q2 EPS Estimate Decreased by Telsey Advisory Group

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Burlington Stores in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 30th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.31. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Burlington Stores’ current full-year earnings is $7.93 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Burlington Stores’ Q3 2026 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $4.54 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $8.91 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $5.27 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $10.71 EPS.

BURL has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $287.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $254.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Burlington Stores from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Burlington Stores from $297.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.43.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $238.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $212.92 and a 1-year high of $298.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $238.70 and its 200 day moving average is $258.87.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 47.52% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 4,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total value of $1,185,063.66. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 70,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,797,239.64. This represents a 6.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Travis Marquette sold 190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.63, for a total value of $45,149.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,746.54. The trade was a 0.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burlington Stores

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 159.0% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 10,693 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 378,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,292,000 after purchasing an additional 26,412 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 227,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,714,000 after acquiring an additional 59,173 shares during the period. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 456,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,106,000 after acquiring an additional 129,303 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Articles

