Zacks Research Issues Negative Estimate for Graco Earnings

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their Q1 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Graco in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.77. The consensus estimate for Graco’s current full-year earnings is $3.06 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Graco’s FY2027 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Graco Trading Up 0.8%

GGG opened at $84.44 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.81 and its 200 day moving average is $84.43. The company has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.09. Graco has a 12-month low of $72.06 and a 12-month high of $92.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graco

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Graco had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $528.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Graco by 982.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its holdings in Graco by 910.1% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 6,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Graco by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,337,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,691,000 after purchasing an additional 146,424 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in Graco by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 39,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 20,849 shares during the period. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Graco in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider David J. Thompson sold 3,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total value of $309,393.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,049.60. This trade represents a 11.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

