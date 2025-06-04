Scotiabank Has Negative Forecast for SQM FY2026 Earnings

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Scotiabank cut their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report released on Thursday, May 29th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $3.76 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.49. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s current full-year earnings is ($1.31) per share.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a positive return on equity of 16.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.04) earnings per share.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.86.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $30.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.76, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.77. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 52 week low of $29.36 and a 52 week high of $47.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 61,700.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 803.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA operates as a mining company worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers under Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, Allganic, Ultrasoline, ProP, and Prohydric brands. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, agricultural, industrial, and human and animal nutrition products comprising x-ray contrast media, biocides, antiseptics and disinfectants, pharmaceutical intermediates, polarizing films for LCD and LED screens, chemicals, organic compounds, and pigments, as well as added to edible salt to prevent iodine deficiency disorders.

