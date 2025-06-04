Q3 Earnings Forecast for ANF Issued By Telsey Advisory Group

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANFFree Report) – Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report issued on Thursday, May 29th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $2.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.01. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Abercrombie & Fitch’s current full-year earnings is $10.62 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q4 2026 earnings at $3.85 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $10.30 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $11.22 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.38.

NYSE ANF opened at $76.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.50. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12-month low of $65.40 and a 12-month high of $194.38.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANFGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 46.50%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 161.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 583 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 367 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 55.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 728 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 415 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period.

Abercrombie & Fitch declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.30 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 29.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

