Brokers Offer Predictions for OCUL Q1 Earnings

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Ocular Therapeutix in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 29th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ocular Therapeutix’s current full-year earnings is ($0.98) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OCUL. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. William Blair assumed coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities set a $19.00 target price on Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

Ocular Therapeutix Stock Up 2.7%

Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $8.33 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.89. The company has a quick ratio of 12.94, a current ratio of 13.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.51. Ocular Therapeutix has a twelve month low of $4.79 and a twelve month high of $11.78.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $17.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.89 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 45.18% and a negative net margin of 283.74%.

Insider Transactions at Ocular Therapeutix

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom purchased 10,000 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $69,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 172,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,019.84. This trade represents a 6.15% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Pravin Dugel sold 21,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $152,352.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,499,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,123,530.82. This trade represents a 0.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,079 shares of company stock valued at $208,739. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ocular Therapeutix

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 92,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 88,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 151.5% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 5,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

