Q1 EPS Estimates for Toll Brothers Cut by Zacks Research

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Toll Brothers in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 30th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now forecasts that the construction company will earn $2.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.12. The consensus estimate for Toll Brothers’ current full-year earnings is $13.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ Q4 2026 earnings at $5.29 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $3.77 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $143.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $169.00 target price (up previously from $167.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.00.

Shares of TOL stock opened at $105.51 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.99 and a 200-day moving average of $119.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Toll Brothers has a 12-month low of $86.67 and a 12-month high of $169.52. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.45.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.64. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 7.42%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 84.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1,034.8% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 52.8% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

