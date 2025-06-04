Q2 Earnings Estimate for GAP Issued By Telsey Advisory Group

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GAP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group dropped their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of GAP in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 30th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.58. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for GAP’s current full-year earnings is $2.02 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for GAP’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

Get GAP alerts:

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. GAP had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 29.03%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

GAP has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of GAP from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of GAP from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of GAP from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of GAP from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of GAP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GAP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.47.

View Our Latest Research Report on GAP

GAP Price Performance

NYSE GAP opened at $21.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.24. GAP has a 52 week low of $16.99 and a 52 week high of $29.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.92.

GAP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 9th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sarah Gilligan sold 29,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $606,396.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,575.56. This represents a 91.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Gruber sold 1,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $30,109.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,568.05. This trade represents a 3.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 228,880 shares of company stock worth $4,985,854. Insiders own 30.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of GAP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,953,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in GAP during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in GAP during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,065,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in GAP during the first quarter valued at approximately $932,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in GAP during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GAP

(Get Free Report)

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.