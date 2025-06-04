Desjardins Has Bearish Outlook for OTCMKTS:NTIOF Q4 Earnings

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins reduced their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of National Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 28th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.91 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.98. The consensus estimate for National Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $7.63 per share.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 24.65%.

NTIOF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cormark cut National Bank of Canada from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Cibc World Mkts cut National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. National Bankshares cut National Bank of Canada from a “speculative buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Scotiabank raised National Bank of Canada to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

National Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of OTCMKTS NTIOF opened at $98.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. National Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $74.21 and a 52-week high of $100.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.96.

National Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.7975 per share. This represents a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.25%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

