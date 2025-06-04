Zacks Research Issues Negative Estimate for CORT Earnings

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Corcept Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 29th. Zacks Research analyst K. Das now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Corcept Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $1.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ Q1 2027 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.97 EPS.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The business had revenue of $157.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Truist Financial set a $135.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CORT opened at $69.51 on Monday. Corcept Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $28.04 and a fifty-two week high of $117.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.17 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Joseph K. Belanoff sold 1,974 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total transaction of $120,078.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,017,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,550,692.71. The trade was a 0.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 421 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total transaction of $25,504.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,765.22. This trade represents a 4.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,125 shares of company stock worth $23,619,296 in the last 90 days. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

