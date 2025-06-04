Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on ORIC FY2025 Earnings

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Thursday, May 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Agrawal expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.71) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for ORIC Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.17) per share.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.09.

ORIC has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.17.

ORIC opened at $8.40 on Monday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $14.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORIC. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.

