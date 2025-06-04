Lifesci Capital Has Strong Estimate for ELVN FY2025 Earnings

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Lifesci Capital lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, May 29th. Lifesci Capital analyst S. Slutsky now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.26) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.54). The consensus estimate for Enliven Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.95) per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ELVN. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Enliven Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Jones Trading lowered their price target on shares of Enliven Therapeutics from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Up 14.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:ELVN opened at $21.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 1.07. Enliven Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.30 and a 52-week high of $30.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.87.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.06).

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 6,616 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after purchasing an additional 6,611 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $367,000. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Enliven Therapeutics

In related news, COO Anish Patel sold 6,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total value of $142,940.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 323,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,931,766.40. The trade was a 2.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph P. Lyssikatos sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $80,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 997,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,032,846.16. This trade represents a 0.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,111 shares of company stock worth $1,643,398. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

