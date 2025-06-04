FY2025 EPS Forecast for Bank of Montreal Raised by Analyst

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) – Stock analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for Bank of Montreal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 29th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the bank will earn $11.76 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $11.45. The consensus estimate for Bank of Montreal’s current full-year earnings is $9.65 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s FY2026 earnings at $13.13 EPS.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$163.00 price objective on Bank of Montreal and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Cibc World Mkts lowered Bank of Montreal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$141.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. National Bankshares set a C$144.00 price target on shares of Bank of Montreal and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$145.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$145.42.

Bank of Montreal Stock Up 0.1%

BMO stock opened at C$147.94 on Monday. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of C$109.02 and a twelve month high of C$151.08. The company has a market cap of C$107.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$136.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$138.99.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 61.20%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Montreal is a diversified financial-services provider based in North America, operating four business segments: Canadian personal and commercial banking, U.S. P&C banking, wealth management, and capital markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.