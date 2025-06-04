Q3 EPS Forecast for Edwards Lifesciences Boosted by Analyst

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Edwards Lifesciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 29th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Kratky now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.60. The consensus estimate for Edwards Lifesciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.45 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ FY2026 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.93% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on EW. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.20.

EW stock opened at $77.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $58.93 and a 12-month high of $95.25.

In other news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian sold 6,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $428,459.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,106,859.33. This represents a 9.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.48, for a total value of $27,792.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569,414.24. The trade was a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,012 shares of company stock worth $4,224,717 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EW. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Vega Investment Solutions purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

