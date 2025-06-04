Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for TSE:CM Q3 Earnings

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Free Report) (NYSE:CM) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note issued on Thursday, May 29th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.87 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.88. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s current full-year earnings is $6.41 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s FY2025 earnings at $8.02 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.45 EPS.

CM has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$93.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$102.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$108.00 price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$100.00 to C$99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$94.31.

Shares of TSE:CM opened at C$92.91 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$86.32 and its 200-day moving average price is C$87.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$86.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of C$64.63 and a one year high of C$96.45.

In other news, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 43,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$93.07, for a total transaction of C$4,047,614.30. Also, Senior Officer Sandy Sharman sold 1,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$81.27, for a total value of C$83,464.29. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.55%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is Canada’s fifth- largest bank, operating three business segments: retail and business banking, wealth management, and capital markets. It serves approximately 11 million personal banking and business customers, primarily in Canada.

